Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 404,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 115,690 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 219,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 528,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 76,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

