Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Bought by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 49.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 43.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $84.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

