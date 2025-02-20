Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $228.25 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,555,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,049 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $228,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. This represents a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,640 shares of company stock worth $15,718,289 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $65.33 and a 12 month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

