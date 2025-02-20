Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cencora were worth $68,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 6,855.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,874,000 after buying an additional 2,035,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cencora by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,077,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 308,773 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 21.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,771,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cencora by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,867 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $245.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.42. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

