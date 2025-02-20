Hardy Reed LLC Sells 718 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.85. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

