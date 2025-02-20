Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%.
Hasbro Stock Performance
Shares of HAS stock traded up $6.81 on Thursday, reaching $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,447. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64.
Insider Transactions at Hasbro
In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
