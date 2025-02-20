HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 72517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.93.

Several research firms have commented on HSTM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 1,074.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

