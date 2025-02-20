Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stake Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1,047.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 84.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 32.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Insulet by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 26.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $283.68 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $160.19 and a one year high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $269.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

