Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Insulet had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 21.22%.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.18. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. Insulet has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.13.

Insider Activity

In other Insulet news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

