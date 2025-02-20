International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.36 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 340.30 ($4.28), with a volume of 270405063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336.10 ($4.23).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 400 ($5.03) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 1.3 %
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Buybacks Galore: 3 Mega-Caps Just Approved Billions in Buybacks
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Beauty Stocks Off to an Ugly Start—Can 1 Stage a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.