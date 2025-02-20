International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.36 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 340.30 ($4.28), with a volume of 270405063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336.10 ($4.23).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 400 ($5.03) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 1.3 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 319.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.