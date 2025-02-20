Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

