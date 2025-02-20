Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and traded as low as $15.42. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 47,282 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
