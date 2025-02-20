Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and traded as low as $15.42. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 47,282 shares trading hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 235,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,983 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 340,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 72,710 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.