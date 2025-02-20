Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,142 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41,257.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after buying an additional 1,147,770 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,482,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 881,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 761,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,962.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 753,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 728,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

