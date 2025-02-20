Ira Liran Sells 20,235 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 814,302 shares in the company, valued at $32,629,081.14. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vita Coco alerts:

On Wednesday, February 12th, Ira Liran sold 300 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $12,006.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $1,067,400.00.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on COCO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens downgraded Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

View Our Latest Report on Vita Coco

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 16,538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.