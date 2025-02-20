Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.52.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 468.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

