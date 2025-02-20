iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

