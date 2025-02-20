iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after purchasing an additional 230,711 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,862,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,793,000 after purchasing an additional 232,340 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,092,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

