iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after buying an additional 2,344,192 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after buying an additional 123,741 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,456,000 after buying an additional 54,732 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,162,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,290,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EEM opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

