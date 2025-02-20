iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Boosted by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.0% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,801,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,911,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 174,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.