J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,603 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after buying an additional 2,652,856 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,886,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 861,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.