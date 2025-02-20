Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 140,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 95,020 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 285,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $106.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

