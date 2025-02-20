Jessup Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 861.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 964,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,534,000 after acquiring an additional 864,310 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $2,789,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000.
PNOV opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $786.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53.
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
