Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Announces Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS.

JLL traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,263. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.28 and a 200 day moving average of $262.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $288.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

