KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

KBC Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $42.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. KBC Group had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KBC Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

