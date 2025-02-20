Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 609 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,983,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,204,000 after purchasing an additional 748,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,011,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 254,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 374,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.71.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,187,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

