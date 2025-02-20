Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,572 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $82.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.79 and a 1 year high of $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

