Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,547 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 3,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3,794.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 296.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Amcor by 441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Amcor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

