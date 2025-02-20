Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 344 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,947 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,446 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,021,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after acquiring an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $273.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.81 and a 52 week high of $277.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.