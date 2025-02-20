Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 510 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 103,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $73.46.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

