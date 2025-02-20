Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $6.71. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 400,558 shares traded.
Liberty Latin America Stock Down 5.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.03.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Latin America
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Should You Hold NVIDIA Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.