Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $6.71. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 400,558 shares traded.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 5,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,017.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,343,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,135.53. This trade represents a 0.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 156,298 shares of company stock worth $1,043,886 in the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.