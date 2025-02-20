LMG Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 64.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in AppLovin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 2,200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 500,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in AppLovin by 328.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 81,331 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $494.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.37. The stock has a market cap of $165.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $525.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AppLovin from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.41.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen sold 400 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.16, for a total value of $146,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,032,757.84. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 21,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $7,019,669.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,336 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,487.12. This trade represents a 9.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,403 shares of company stock worth $72,325,024. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

