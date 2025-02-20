LMG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.84.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $324.19 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $310.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.66.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total value of $2,041,607.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,415. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,117,641 shares of company stock valued at $386,408,308. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

