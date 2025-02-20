LMG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,128 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

NTLA opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

