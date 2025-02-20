Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Sells 716 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 1.8% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $72,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 215,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.4 %
DHI stock opened at $126.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.