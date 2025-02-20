Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Critical Review

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 5.28% 21.95% 9.60% Paysafe -1.38% 12.92% 2.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Maximus and Paysafe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paysafe 2 2 0 0 1.50

Valuation and Earnings

Maximus currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.70%. Paysafe has a consensus target price of $19.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.90%. Given Maximus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Maximus is more favorable than Paysafe.

This table compares Maximus and Paysafe”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $5.31 billion 0.73 $306.91 million $4.65 14.70 Paysafe $1.60 billion 0.78 -$20.25 million ($0.38) -53.74

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Paysafe. Paysafe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maximus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Maximus has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysafe has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Maximus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maximus beats Paysafe on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments. This segment also provides employment services, such as eligibility support, case management, job-readiness preparation, job search and employer outreach, job retention and career advancement, and educational and training services; technology solutions; system implementation project management services; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers Business process services, eligibility and enrollment, outreach, and other services for federal health and human services programs; clinical services; and technology solutions, including application development and modernization services, enterprise business solutions, advanced analytics and emerging technologies, cybersecurity services, and infrastructure and engineering solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for international governments, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. Maximus, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. The Merchant Solutions segment offers PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions, as well as comprehensive support services under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The Digital Wallets segment offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; and pay-by-bank solutions under the Rapid Transfer brand. It also provides eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases; Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

