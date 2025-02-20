Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $19,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $1,593,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 93,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $65.72 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

