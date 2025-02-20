McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) CMO Edith Morgan Flatley Sells 3,200 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,892.08. This represents a 24.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $301.71 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.44.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.
