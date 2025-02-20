Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26, Zacks reports. Medifast had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.25 million. Medifast updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.500-0.000 EPS.

Medifast Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MED traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $14.20. 66,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,969. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. Medifast has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

