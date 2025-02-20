Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $105.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $2,838,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 73,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,564,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

