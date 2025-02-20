Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,043 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Moderna by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after buying an additional 1,823,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after acquiring an additional 906,114 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,431,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.59. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

