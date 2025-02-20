Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,260,914 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260,914 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in S. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.48.

S opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,710,949.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,726 shares in the company, valued at $22,760,163.72. This trade represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $987,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,744,386.82. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,341 shares of company stock worth $8,423,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

