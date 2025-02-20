Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,160 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 185,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 47,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,250,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 11,203.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.28.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $160.48 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -729.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.07, for a total transaction of $4,640,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,582 shares in the company, valued at $47,580,834.74. The trade was a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $2,575,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,001.96. The trade was a 12.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,297 shares of company stock worth $62,604,696. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

