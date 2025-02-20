Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 393 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 97.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.44.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMP opened at $548.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.