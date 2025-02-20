Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys 271 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,482,045,000 after acquiring an additional 437,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,277,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after buying an additional 7,598,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,762,684 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,146,744,000 after acquiring an additional 327,734 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

