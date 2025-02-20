MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 627 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

MTR Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

MTR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.