MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,255 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.94. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $181.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

