New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,000 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $57,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 228,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.