NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.780-2.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $693.0 million-$703.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.5 million. NICE also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.130-12.330 EPS.
NICE Trading Down 14.0 %
Shares of NICE traded down $24.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.14. NICE has a one year low of $147.38 and a one year high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 16.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
