NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.780-2.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $693.0 million-$703.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.5 million. NICE also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.130-12.330 EPS.

NICE Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of NICE traded down $24.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.14. NICE has a one year low of $147.38 and a one year high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 16.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on NICE

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.