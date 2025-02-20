Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northsight Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCAP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Northsight Capital shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 71,100 shares trading hands.
Northsight Capital Trading Up ∞
About Northsight Capital
Northsight Capital, Inc provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company's principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the company's online directories; and leasing to customers one or more Internet domain names for the customer's use, as well as subscription to membership in Crush Mobile's dating applications.
