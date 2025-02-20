Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 1.8 %

OII stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $30.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

